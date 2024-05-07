I can't hand over to Mahama, he'll destroy all we've done – Akufo-Addo

Politics of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called upon Ghanaians to resist the candidacy of John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in the upcoming December elections, citing concerns about jeopardizing the nation's progress.



Speaking at a mini rally in Doboro, Greater Accra region, following a visit to Blue Skies Limited, President Akufo-Addo underscored his endorsement of Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia as the preferred presidential candidate.



Highlighting the importance of voter registration, President Akufo-Addo urged eligible citizens to participate, emphasizing that voting is a fundamental right and source of empowerment.



Regarding the presidential race, President Akufo-Addo expressed his apprehensions about Mahama's potential return to power, suggesting it could undermine the achievements of his administration.



"I cannot hand over power to such a person. He will destroy whatever we have done when he comes," Akufo-Addo asserted.



"I am pleading with you to vote for the person I have worked with for the past seven and half years. I have faith in him and I know that he will come and continue the work I have begun as Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia," he added.