I carry a gun with me during interviews, when I am sleeping – A-Plus

General News of Monday, 12 August 2024

Source: TIG Post

Entertainment pundit and politician Kwame Obeng Asare, popularly known as A-Plus, has revealed that he sleeps with a gun for protection against potential threats.



In an interview on August 12, 2024, A-Plus mentioned that while he frequently receives online insults and threats, he remains undeterred.



He emphasized his commitment to self-defense, referencing the tragic murder of music mogul Fennec Okyere in 2014.



A-Plus expressed his determination not to be caught off guard like Okyere, who was killed at his home by unidentified attackers.



Despite the arrest and later release of suspect Bullgod, Fennec's murder remains unsolved.