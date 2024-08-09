You are here: HomeNews2024 08 09Article 1968521

Politics of Friday, 9 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

I dare NDC to name one case against Akufo-Addo - Gabby Otchere-Darko

« Prev

Next »

Comments (4)

Listen to Article

Gabby Otchere-Darko Gabby Otchere-Darko

In a recent statement that has stirred up Ghanaian political discourse, Gabby Otchere-Darko, a prominent member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), challenged the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to present any corruption case against President Akufo-Addo that rivals the infamous Airbus scandal.

In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Otchere-Darko accused the NDC of hypocrisy

Read full article


Comments:
This article has 4 comment(s), give your comment