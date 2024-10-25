I declined Alan’s running mate offer – Barker-Vormawor

General News of Friday, 25 October 2024

Lawyer and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor has disclosed that Alan Kyerematen, presidential candidate for the Movement of Change, approached him with an invitation to be his running mate in the upcoming 2024 general election.



Barker-Vormawor shared this revelation in an interview with Borla Ray on Star FM on Friday, October 25, where he explained, “Alan called



Read full articleme to be his running mate, but I declined.”



Barker-Vormawor, who leads the social activism group Democracy Hub, has been a prominent figure in recent protests, particularly in the fight against illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey.



In his advocacy work, he has used his platform to raise awareness of governance issues, often challenging the status quo. His actions have sometimes led to run-ins with authorities, most notably in a recent protest where he allegedly took the keys from a parked police van.