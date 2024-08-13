I didn’t attend Mahama’s town hall meeting because I didn’t agree to their arranged questions – Kwadwo Sheldon

Politics of Tuesday, 13 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Content creator Kwadwo Sheldon has revealed that he declined an invitation to a National Democratic Congress (NDC) town hall meeting, held on August 12, 2024, marking International Youth Day, because organizers allegedly wanted to script the questions he could ask former President John Dramani Mahama.



Sheldon, who has been accused of supporting the New Patriotic Party (NPP), stated on social media platform X that he insisted on asking his own questions but was not given that option.



As a result, he chose not to attend the event, opting instead to stay home and play FIFA.