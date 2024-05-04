I didn't clear Cecilia Dapaah of corruption, OSP did after probe – Godfred Dame

General News of Saturday, 4 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Attorney General Godfred Dame has clarified that neither his office nor the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) absolved former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah of corruption allegations.



This clarification comes after the Attorney General advised EOCO against conducting money laundering investigations into Dapaah's affairs.



According to Godfred Dame, after months of investigations by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and the US Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), no evidence of corruption was found in frozen bank accounts or assets linked to Cecilia Dapaah and her associates.



He further indicated that the OSP, with the mandate to investigate corruption and related offences, explicitly cleared Dapaah of corruption.



"So far as funds located in Madam Cecilia Dapaah’s house were concerned, so far as the sums seized were concerned, there was clearly no direct or immediate evidence of corruption. And that is not me stating this, this is the OSP himself clearing Madam Cecelia Dapaah," Mr. Dame said on NewsFile on JoyNews.



"The OSP, with the mandate to investigate corruption and corruption-related offences, after conducting an elaborate inquiry cleared Madam Cecilia Dapaah of corruption," he added.