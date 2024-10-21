You are here: HomeNews2024 10 21Article 1996364

Source: Ghanaian Times

I disagree with Speaker’s decision declaring 4 seats vacant – Fredie Blay

Former First Deputy Speaker Fredie Blay has criticized Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin's decision to declare four MPs' seats vacant.

These MPs plan to run as independents in the December 7 election.

Blay argues that this move violates Articles 97(1)(g) and (h) of the Constitution and stifles democracy. He explained that merely filing to run as an independent does not mean the MPs have crossed the floor or changed allegiance during their current term.

Blay called the decision unconstitutional, warning it could harm parliamentary democracy, especially with elections so close.

