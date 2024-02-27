I don't drink alcohol - Akufo-Addo razzes Mahama

General News of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

During his State of the Nation Address (SONA) to Parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, President Akufo-Addo made a statement regarding his personal habits. He declared that he does not consume alcohol and that this is well-known among those who know him.



While delivering the SONA, President Akufo-Addo experienced a bout of coughs and requested for water. Following the provision of a glass of water, he took a sip and jokingly declared that he does not consume alcohol.



It will be recalled that, prior to the election of the flagbearers for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Dufuor also an aspirant proposed the disqualification of his internal opponent due to alcohol addiction.



In a statement release sighted by Ghanaweb, signed by a spokeperson for the aspirant, Kofi Kukubor, to all delegates;



“It is for this reason that Team Duffuor is of the firm conviction that if the party’s structures cannot disqualify candidates with alcohol addiction problems, delegates must save our party and the country by voting massively against such candidates. We must see this as a call to national duty”.



