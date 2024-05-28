I don’t have a university degree – Nana Kwame Bediako

Politics of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Source: TIG Post

Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, founder of The New Force, has revealed in an interview on Citi TV's "Face to Face" that he does not hold a degree from any recognized institution.



When asked, he confirmed his highest qualification is a Senior Secondary School Examination (SSCE) certificate.



Cheddar dismissed concerns about leading highly educated individuals without a university degree, and many netizens supported his view, arguing that leadership is not solely dependent on academic qualifications.