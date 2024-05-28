You are here: HomeNews2024 05 28Article 1943399

Politics of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

    

Source: TIG Post

I don’t have a university degree – Nana Kwame Bediako

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Nana Kwame Bediako Nana Kwame Bediako

Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, founder of The New Force, has revealed in an interview on Citi TV's "Face to Face" that he does not hold a degree from any recognized institution.

When asked, he confirmed his highest qualification is a Senior Secondary School Examination (SSCE) certificate.

Cheddar dismissed concerns about leading highly educated individuals without a university degree, and many netizens supported his view, arguing that leadership is not solely dependent on academic qualifications.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment