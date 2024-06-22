I don’t need your hotels – Ablakwa replies Bryan Acheampong

General News of Saturday, 22 June 2024

Source: 3news

North Tongu Lawmaker Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has rejected Agric Minister Bryan Acheampong's offer of properties, stating he does not perform his oversight role for personal gain.



Ablakwa had alleged that Rock City Hotel, owned by Acheampong, was running at a loss, making it unsuitable to buy SSNIT hotels.



Acheampong denied the claims, stating that Rock City Hotel has yet to file its 2023 taxes, questioning the source of Ablakwa's documents.



Ablakwa maintained that public officials should avoid benefiting from public properties, emphasizing his commitment to his role.