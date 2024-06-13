I feel ashamed and embarrassed for Godfred Dame – Nana Yaw Osei

General News of Thursday, 13 June 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Private legal practitioner Nana Yaw Osei has criticized Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame for refusing to recuse himself from the ongoing Ambulance Purchase trial, citing perceived disgraceful conduct.



Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe advised Dame to step down after allegations of professional misconduct involving interactions with the third accused, Richard Jakpa.



Nana Yaw Osei argued that Dame's conduct violated the Ghana BAR Association's code of ethics and questioned his ability to provide fair guidance.



Despite the court dismissing the defendants' application to declare a mistrial, Osei emphasized the public embarrassment and ethical breaches surrounding Dame’s actions.