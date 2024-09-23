You are here: HomeNews2024 09 23Article 1984712

Politics of Monday, 23 September 2024

    

Source: 3news

I foresee Ghana’s democratic arrangements failing to deliver – Bagbin

Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has warned that Ghana’s current democratic system is failing to address critical issues like youth unemployment, environmental damage, and poor resource management.

Speaking at the University of Ghana Alumni Lecture, Bagbin cautioned that if political leaders continue prioritizing personal over national interests, the country risks becoming a failed state.

He highlighted the threat of illegal mining, loss of faith in democracy, and rising cybercrime.

While acknowledging these challenges, Bagbin emphasized that democracy remains the best option, urging Ghanaians to fight for its success.

