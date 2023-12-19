I hardly get enough rest – Coconut seller shares how he struggles to make ends meet

General News of Tuesday, 19 December 2023

Solomon, a young coconut seller who dreamt of becoming a radio presenter someday, has shared how he struggles to make ends meet.



This young man’s dream was crushed after his father passed on a few days after he had completed Junior High School (JHS) and since then, he had to engage in menial jobs to cater for his siblings and ailing mother.



In an interview with Victoria Kyei Baffour on GhanaWeb’s Everyday People, Solomon mentioned that it was difficult to find someone to fund his education which is why he couldn’t further his education.



He said in order for him to provide for his family, he travels from Mankessim to other regions to work and that is accompanied by some challenges.



Among the challenges, he told the reporter included getting a place to spend the night, sleeping late, and waking up early.



“I travel to other places to hustle. I don’t like staying at a particular place for long so I travel to other places to look for work to do. When there’s a vacancy somewhere and I know I can do that job, I just travel to that place to work. That is why I’m selling coconut in Accra”.



“It’s not easy to find a place to lay your head when I find myself in someone’s hometown but I’m not bothered about that because I am a man. What I mostly do is sleep in front of someone’s shop. When it happens that way, we do not have enough sleep nor do we sleep early. This is what we go through”, he said.



Solomon, through his travelling, has gotten a job to do in Accra which is the selling of coconut. He says the job is lucrative enough but is open to receiving help from anyone who wishes to help him become the radio presenter he wishes to be.



