I have lost a loyal friend and faithful brother – Chairman Wontumi mourns John Kumah

General News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, porpulary known as Chairman Wontumi, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah.



The 45-year-old Member of Parliament for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region succumbed to a brief illness on Thursday, March 7, 2024.



Chairman Wontumi, in a heartfelt statement, shared his memories of John Kumah, expressing shock and devastation upon learning about his death. He referred to the late Deputy Finance Minister as a good friend and brother, emphasizing the irreplaceable nature of the loss.



Below is Chairman Wontumi's statement on the passing of John Kumah:



CHAIRMAN WONTUMI MOURNS HIS BROTHER AND FRIEND, LAWYER DR. JOHN KUMAH



My good friend and brother John Kumah. My heart is heavy. My eyes are full of tears. I am devastated and distraught. I have been struggling to find the appropriate words to describe how I feel right now, because I know how you would have reacted if I were in your position. It is a mixed feeling of disbelief and shock. And this unfortunate news takes me back to some few months ago.



I remember how you stood by my side and ensured that I survived at the time that I was helplessly dying. Little did I know that I was going to survive only for me to be confronted with this devastating news of your passing months later.



I have lost a loyal friend and faithful brother whose loss is simply irreplaceable, not only to me, but to the region as well.



Rest well, my brother. We will surely meet in heaven one day.



Your brother and friend,

Chairman Wontumi