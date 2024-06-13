You are here: HomeNews2024 06 13Article 1950155
Source: 3news.com

I have never purchased a state asset – Ablakwa replies Owusu-Bempah’s petition to CHRAJ

Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Bonsu and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Bonsu and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has denied allegations of purchasing state property, calling the claims "doltish".

The NPP's Deputy Director of Communications, Ernest Owusu-Bempah, petitioned CHRAJ to investigate Ablakwa for allegedly violating the Constitution by engaging in a profitable venture without parliamentary approval.

Ablakwa stated that he has never purchased state assets and is committed to preventing the sale of state assets to politicians and politically exposed persons.

He also clarified that the farm project in question has not commenced operations.

