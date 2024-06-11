I have never seen any serious country where they don’t toll their road – Roads Minister

Politics of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

The Ghanaian government has considered reintroducing road tolls, which were suspended in 2021.



The suspension led to poor road maintenance, and the country's road network is now in disrepair.



The reintroduction of tolls aims to fund road maintenance and infrastructure development.



While some support the move, others, including former toll booth workers who lost their jobs, are calling for the government to fulfill its promise to pay their owed salaries.



Motorists also want assurances that the toll funds will be used solely for road projects.



The government has explored using a public-private partnership deal to manage the toll system.