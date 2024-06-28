I have never voted for John Mahama – Martin Kpebu confesses

Politics of Friday, 28 June 2024

Source: TIG Post

Lawyer Martin Kpebu has revealed he has never voted for John Dramani Mahama, having always supported President Akufo-Addo, whom he initially believed had Ghanaians' best interests at heart.



Kpebu now regrets his decision, accusing Akufo-Addo of corruption and unfulfilled promises.



Kpebu criticized the President and his ministers for their actions, including the purchase of expensive vehicles and properties, and scandals involving large sums of money.