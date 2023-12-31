I have no family members involved in galamsey - Nzema East MCE declares

General News of Sunday, 31 December 2023

Source: Prosper Agbenyegah, Contributor

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nzema East Municipal Assembly in the Western Region, Dorcas Elizabeth Amoah, has urged the public to disregard media reports suggesting that she family involved in illegal and artisanal gold mining which is known locally as galamsey.



In a statement, she denied the allegations, stating that she has never been involved in any such illegal activities.



"I want to state emphatically that l have never been involved in any galamsey activities be it in her private life or as a Chief Executive of Nzema East Municipality," the MCE said in a statement.



She was reacting to a report that GhanaWeb had earlier published with the headline 'Full list of 10 MMDCEs to be dismissed by Akufo-Addo - Report' on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.



Read below the statement:



31/12/2023

RE:10 MMDCEs HOT AS DAMNING REPORT AT THE PRESIDENCY COULD LEAD TO THEIR DISMISSAL



My attention has been drawn to a news publication by Ghanaweb.com and Asaaseradio.com dated 21/11/2023 in relation to above referenced subject.



The said publication, alleges among others that, I have family relations actively involved in illegal mining popularly known as “Galamsey” in communities such as AKOSONU, AMGBAZIE, AHUNYAME and AWUKYIRE, all in the Nzema East Municipality which I head as the Municipal Chief Executive Officer.



I want to state emphatically and without any equivocation or whatsoever that, I have never been involved in Galamsey or related activities throughout my life be it in my private life or as an appointee of the Government of the Republic of Ghana presiding over the Nzema East Municipality.



It is equally worthy of mention that, no member of my family has obtained any authorization or whatsoever from me or the Assembly to engage in illegal mining anywhere in the Municipality. Indeed, my avowed stance and support for the Government’s fight against ‘Galamsey’ is well known throughout the Municipality and so, it is absolutely incorrect that, I have Family members involved in illegal mining. Any such claim, is at best, false and must be disregarded.



The publication in issue further suggests that, there is seeming hostility and strained relationship between myself and the Chiefs within my catchment area. That assertion, to my mind, is spurious and one intended to undermine the fruitful working relationship I have built over the years with the chiefs and people of Nzema East. For the records, I have utmost respect for Nananom, the Queen mothers, Elders and people of Nzema East and this is a fact, that has since been corroborated by the Chiefs and Paramountcies within my jurisdiction since the allegations surfaced.



It is an incontrovertible truth that, I have never declined any invitation to attend meetings and functions organized by the chiefs and I have always made it a point to contribute towards the success of any such function brought to my attention by traditional rulers within my Municipality. Indeed, on occasions that my schedule would not permit my presence, I make it a point to send delegations to represent me and do as I would have, if I were to be present myself.



Additionally, I have made it a part of my policy to occasionally visit the traditional rulers and their respective communities to interact with them and to learn at first hand, the problems confronting them and to further explore ways that the Assembly can be of help. The doors of the Assembly has at no point been shut on any traditional ruler as a result of my all embracing style of leadership.



I wish to state that, I remain dedicated to serving and assisting the people under my jurisdiction to the best of my ability in order to ensure that the overriding vision of His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party for the good people of Nzema East is realized.



I am therefore resolute in my efforts to improve the lots of chiefs and people of Nzema East and would not be perturbed by these unfounded allegations which for all intent and purposes are intended to undermine my efforts towards clamping down on illegal mining.



My commitment to His Excellency the President, the New Patriotic Party and the good people of Ghana is firm and nothing or whatsoever can make me resile from my oath to the good people of Nzema East.



I am therefore entreating all well meaning Ghanaians to disregard these baseless accusations and treat same with the contempt it rightfully deserves.



Thank you!



SIGNED

Hon. Dorcas Elizabeth Amoah

MCE, Nzema East Municipality