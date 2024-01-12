I have no ties with Togbe Afede - Ralph Poku Adusei refutes Joe Wise's claims

Politics of Friday, 12 January 2024

Private legal practitioner and NPP parliamentary candidate hopeful for the Bekwai constituency, Ralph Poku Adusei, has vehemently denied any connections with Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State and President of Asogli Traditional Area.



This follows a controversial statement made by Joseph Osei-Wusu, aka Joe Wise, the sitting member of Parliament (MP) for the Bekwai constituency and First Deputy Speaker of Ghana's Parliament.



The MP, in a recent interaction with delegates in the constituency, claimed that Poku Adusei, who is the main contender in the New Patriotic Party's parliamentary primaries in Bekwai, can only step down from the race should the paramount chief intervene.



But the lawyer, Ralph Poku Adusei, in a telephone interview with Asaase News, strongly rejected the claim of Joe Wise, indicating that he has never engaged in any business transactions with the traditional ruler.



"I have no business dealings with Togbe Afede, let alone a client,” Poku Adusei said, adding: "Such claims are attempts to discredit me, and it won't work."



Describing the claim as unfounded, Poku-Adusei urged the public to disregard such allegations and assured them that he remains committed to his principles and values.



"I challenge Joe Wise and all his assigns to provide evidence to support what I consider to be frivolous claims. Until they do, I will continue to focus on the welfare and well-being of the good people of Bekwai,” he added.







