I have really worked as vice president – Bawumia

Politics of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), boldly asserts that he has delivered on all his promises, showcasing his readiness to lead the nation in the upcoming December elections.



Dr. Bawumia reaffirmed that he has fulfilled over 30 initiatives he pledged to undertake.



Speaking to traders in Sunyani, Bono Region, Dr. Bawumia cautioned voters against backing John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming polls.



Reflecting on his accomplishments, Dr. Bawumia stressed his dedication to fulfilling his commitments, drawing comparisons between his achievements and Mahama’s presidency.



He cited achievements such as the successful implementation of the Ghana Card initiative and the issuance of cards to newborns as evidence of his administration's commitment to delivering on its promises.



“I have never been a president. I am just the vice president. I have really worked. My opponent has been a president before but I have really delivered on my promises. When I said we would roll out the Ghana Card, we delivered. When I said children would be issued with the Ghana card at birth, it was fulfilled,” he said.