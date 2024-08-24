I have the assurance that next government will restore our licence – Nduom

Politics of Saturday, 24 August 2024

Source: 3news

Dr. Papa Kwesi Ndoum, Chairman of Group Ndoum, is confident that the banking license of GN Bank, revoked in 2019, will be reinstated by the next political administration after the 2024 elections.



GN Bank's license was revoked by the Bank of Ghana after failing to meet the minimum capital requirement.



After meeting with several presidential aspirants, Dr. Ndoum highlighted that both Alan Kyerematen and former President John Dramani Mahama have publicly pledged to revive GN Bank if elected.



However, he noted that some members of the current NPP administration seem reluctant to engage with him on the matter.