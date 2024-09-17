I haven’t insulted anybody, I stated the obvious truth – Mahama replies Bawumia

Politics of Tuesday, 17 September 2024

Source: 3news

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has defended his comments on hypocrisy in Ghana, stating that his remarks were not insults but an observation of truth.



He questioned why people praise the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government despite the harm done to the country, calling this behavior hypocritical.



This came after Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP’s flagbearer, urged Mahama to refrain from insults and focus on ideas in the 2024 election campaign.



Bawumia emphasized that elections should be about solutions, not verbal attacks.