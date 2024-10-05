I haven’t received $12m for Kumasi Industrial City project – Ejisu Manhene angry

General News of Saturday, 5 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Ejisu Manhene, Nana Afrane Okese IV, has dismissed claims by NPP Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC) that he received $12 million from the government as royalty for the Greater Kumasi Industrial City project.



Nana Afrane Okese IV clarified that he has not received any such payment and expressed concern over the false claims, stating, "What sort of baseless argument is this?"



He emphasized that his focus is on the project's development, which aims to create 5,000 direct and 12,000 indirect jobs, rather than responding to political accusations.



The Minister for Trade and Industry, KT Hammond, previously apologized to the Ejisuhene regarding Abronye's comments.