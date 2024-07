Politics of Saturday, 6 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Former President John Mahama of Ghana’s NDC congratulated UK Prime Minister-elect Keir Starmer on his landslide victory in the general elections.



Mahama expressed hope for a strong Ghana-UK partnership and optimism for his party's success in Ghana's December 2024 elections.



The Labour Party won 412 out of 650 seats, defeating the incumbent Conservatives, who secured 121 seats.