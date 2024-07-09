I know some NPP people who voted for Ofosu-Ampofo to develop Tema West – NPP Chairman

Politics of Tuesday, 9 July 2024

Source: ahotoronline.com

Kwesi Poku Bosompem, NPP Chairman in Tema West, has praised Dr. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, former NDC National Chairman, for his significant developmental contributions to the area, which nearly secured him the seat in 2012.



Bosompem expressed confidence in retaining the seat against current NDC candidate James Enu.



However, NDC's Joseph Awuku contested this, arguing the NPP has failed in developing Tema West, leaving voters with no reason to support them again.



The debate underscored differing views on Tema West’s development and political future.