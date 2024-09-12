I’ll abolish sole-sourcing from gov’t procurement – Alan Kyerematen vows

Politics of Thursday, 12 September 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Alan Kyerematen, Presidential Candidate for the Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC), has vowed to abolish sole-sourcing in government procurement if elected.



In a recent interview, Kyerematen described sole-sourcing as a major source of corruption and a drain on state resources, benefiting politicians and public officials.



He emphasized the need for competitive procurement to protect local industries and prevent the rapid wealth accumulation by individuals in office.



Kyerematen also proposed establishing a Corruption Czar, an independent office to investigate and prosecute corruption, as outlined in his Great Transformation Plan (GTP).