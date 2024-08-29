You are here: HomeNews2024 08 29Article 1974968

I’ll arrest Wontumi immediately NDC is declared winner of election 2024 – Mustapha Gbande

Mustapha Gbande, Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has issued a stern warning to Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Gbande vowed to lead a team of policemen to arrest Boasiako, also known as "Wontumi," right after the NDC wins the December 7 elections.

He claimed that Wontumi is involved in illegal mining activities in the forest, which violates Ghanaian laws. Gbande made these statements during a radio interview.

