I’ll arrest Wontumi immediately NDC is declared winner of election 2024 – Mustapha Gbande

General News of Thursday, 29 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Mustapha Gbande, Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has issued a stern warning to Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Gbande vowed to lead a team of policemen to arrest Boasiako, also known as "Wontumi," right after the NDC wins the December 7 elections.



He claimed that Wontumi is involved in illegal mining activities in the forest, which violates Ghanaian laws. Gbande made these statements during a radio interview.