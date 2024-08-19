You are here: HomeNews2024 08 19Article 1971371

Politics of Monday, 19 August 2024

    

Source: pulse

I'll build an airport in Upper East Region — Bawumia promises

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has pledged to build an airport in the Upper East Region as part of the NPP's 2024 manifesto.

This initiative aims to boost regional development and connectivity.

Additionally, his administration plans to upgrade the railway network, focusing on the Western and Eastern Lines, and develop a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility at Tamale Airport to enhance its role as a logistics hub.

Funding has been secured for the Cape Coast Airport through a Korean $2 billion facility.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment