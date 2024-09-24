I’ll build platforms for artistes and producers to mentor upcoming talent – Ayariga

Politics of Tuesday, 24 September 2024

Source: Tigpost

Dr. Hassan Ayariga, the presidential candidate for the All People’s Congress (APC), has unveiled a plan to support Ghana's creative arts sector if elected in the December 7, 2024 election.



His initiatives include establishing regional mentorship programs connecting established artists with emerging talents, launching an online radio platform, and creating state-of-the-art music schools.



The APC aims to improve music production standards, strengthen copyright laws, and promote Ghanaian music globally through festivals and international collaborations.



Additionally, the plan emphasizes leveraging digital platforms and enhancing artists’ business acumen to elevate the country's music industry.