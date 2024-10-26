You are here: HomeNews2024 10 26Article 1998641

I’ll check out of heaven if I meet Akufo-Addo and Bawumia there – Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer for the NDC, has criticized President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during an interview on Metro TV.

He described their leadership as characterized by chaos and deception, stating that he would be shocked to encounter them in heaven, as he believes their actions lack the moral integrity for such a realm.

His comments have sparked mixed reactions, with some praising his boldness and others criticizing him for being disrespectful.

