I'll close down Sanitation Ministry to reduce expenditure – Mahama

Politics of Friday, 5 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

John Dramani Mahama, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress, has revealed his intention to disband the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources if elected president.



Additionally, he proposed merging several other ministries, including Aviation and Railways, into the Transport Ministry, as part of his efforts to streamline government operations.



Speaking at a Special Public Lecture at the Wisconsin International University College in Accra, Mahama stressed the importance of a comprehensive development strategy that reorganizes the focus within the sector.



"We will close down the Ministry of Sanitation, one, to reduce expenditure and two I don’t see any use. The country is dirtier than when there was no Ministry of Sanitation.



"Indeed, this country was cleaner when sanitation was under Local Government than as a standalone Ministry and we will close that Ministry and we will take the Sanitation schedule back to Local Government because we want to reduce government expenditure," he said.