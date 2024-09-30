You are here: HomeNews2024 09 30Article 1987571

Politics of Monday, 30 September 2024

    

Source: 3news

I’ll collaborate with mining communities to protect our environment – Bawumia

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

NPP Presidential Candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has pledged to protect Ghana’s rivers from illegal mining (galamsey) if elected.

He proposed reforms to involve Chiefs and local communities in monitoring, and plans to establish a Minerals Development Bank to finance sustainable mining.

During a campaign tour in the Western Region, he emphasized that a Bawumia-led government would collaborate with mining communities to safeguard the environment and promote responsible mining practices.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment