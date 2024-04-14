I'll completely revolutionalise the retail market infrastructure in Ghana – Alan Kyerematen

Politics of Sunday, 14 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Alan Kyerematen, founder of the Movement for Change, has revealed one of his top policy priorities, promising to revolutionalise the retail market infrastructure if elected president.



During a visit to the Madina market to express solidarity with traders affected by a recent fire outbreak on April 11, Kyerematen outlined his commitment to prioritising the welfare of traders.



Kyerematen pledged to revolutionise the retail market infrastructure by constructing new market centers nationwide. He acknowledged that while this task cannot solely be shouldered by the government, his administration would incentivise and support the private sector in building these centers, ensuring they are regulated to be affordable for ordinary traders.



"In my rounds, I have committed to ensuring that the first thing the government does is to completely revolutionalise the retail market infrastructure in our country, by building new market centres all over the country. It is not the responsibility of government alone and the government has demonstrated that it has never been able to mobilise these resources to build these market centers," he said.



"Now every modern market sector or facility that is built will also have certain facilities like clinics, childcare centres and company lorry stations. That is the kind of infrastructure that our traders need," he added.



