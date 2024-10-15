You are here: HomeNews2024 10 15Article 1993958

Source: 3news

I’ll constitute the leanest and most efficient govt under the Fourth Republic – Mahama

Former President and NDC Presidential Candidate, John Dramani Mahama, has reiterated his pledge to appoint his cabinet ministers within 14 days of taking office if he wins the December 7 election.

He also committed to forming the leanest and most efficient government in Ghana's Fourth Republic within his first 90 days.

In a Facebook post during his three-day tour of the Upper West Region, Mahama shared his vision for accountability and a homegrown fiscal consolidation plan.

He highlighted the importance of integrity in governance and his plans for a National Economic Dialogue to address economic challenges.

