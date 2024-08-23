You are here: HomeNews2024 08 23Article 1972739

Source: 3news

I’ll ensure the voices of workers are heard and their rights protected – New TUC Chairman

Bernard Owusu, newly elected Chairman of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), has promised to amplify workers' voices and address their concerns amid the current economic uncertainty.

Speaking after his election on August 22, Owusu criticized the previous leadership for its lack of effectiveness and vowed to lead with integrity and transparency.

He emphasized the need for a stronger, more proactive approach to labor negotiations and social dialogue.

The TUC's recent congress elected Owusu as Chairman with 347 votes, alongside other new officers including Vice Chairpersons Ken Koduah and Salamatu Mahama Braimah, Secretary-General Joshua Ansah, and Deputy Secretary-General Kwabena Nyarko Otoo.

