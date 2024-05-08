I'll not protect your 'legacy' of corruption, bankrupt economy – Mahama hits back at Akufo-Addo

Politics of Wednesday, 8 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has responded to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's call urging Ghanaians not to vote for him in the upcoming December 2024 general election.



President Akufo-Addo expressed concerns that electing Mr. Mahama would jeopardize the progress made during his tenure, reiterating his endorsement of Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia as the ideal presidential candidate during a mini rally in Doboro, Eastern region, after visiting Blue Skies Limited.



In a social media post, Mr. Mahama fired back, stating his reluctance to continue with what he termed as President Akufo-Addo's legacy of corruption, misgovernance, arrogance, ineptitude, and a bankrupt economy.



He highlighted the adverse effects of President Akufo-Addo's policies, pointing to the increase in poverty among Ghanaians during the current administration.



"Of course, I will not protect your 'legacy' of corruption, misgovernance, arrogance, ineptitude, bankrupt economy, increased unemployment, and pushing more of our people into the poverty bracket," Mahama wrote.



