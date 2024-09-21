I’ll offer you opportunities to dream big and make it happen – Bawumia assures

Politics of Saturday, 21 September 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has pledged to provide support to help people "dream big" as he tours various communities ahead of the 2024 elections.



During a visit to Twifo Hemang and other areas in the Central Region, Bawumia expressed gratitude for the region's continuous backing of the NPP.



He reaffirmed his commitment to creating opportunities for all Ghanaians, stating, "Together, it is possible."



Dr. Bawumia was also assigned the number one spot on the ballot following the Electoral Commission's balloting on September 20, 2024.