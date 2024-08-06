I’ll partner traditional authorities to tackle deviant sexual behaviour, other ills of society – Bawumia

Politics of Tuesday, 6 August 2024

Source: 3news

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP's flagbearer, has pledged to work closely with traditional authorities to tackle societal issues, including deviant sexual behavior.



Following his visit to Asuogyaman, Lower Manya, and Yilo Krobo constituencies on August 4, Bawumia emphasized his commitment to preserving positive aspects of society while reforming problematic areas.



He vowed that his future government would enhance collaboration with traditional leaders to address these issues, affirming that such efforts are achievable.