I’ll pay allowances to Assembly Members – Mahama

General News of Wednesday, 20 December 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former President John Mahama has expressed commitment to pay Assembly Members when elected into office in the 2024 election.



In a tweet, the former President also charged the newly elected Assembly Members to work in improving Ghana’s decentralization system.



“I exercised my civic responsibility as a Ghanaian by voting in Tuesday’s district-level elections at the Bole District Assembly polling station.



“Congratulations to all who participated in the exercise. And to our newly elected Assembly Members across the country, let me remind you that we all have a responsibility to contribute and ensure that we get our decentralization right,” Mr. Mahama stated.



He continued: “I remain committed, when voted as the President of Ghana in 2024, to begin paying allowances to all Assembly Members to help them carry out their duties. Together, we shall build our local economies and make them work 24 hours to generate well-paying jobs.”



Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Eastern Region has said Electoral Commission boss, Jean Mensa has messed up the District Assembly elections in the region.



“Although this election is not partisan, we are stakeholders in elections, and whatever bad decision the EC takes may have a trickle-down effect on the 2024 elections.



“According to our intel, only 16 districts out of the 33 districts in the Eastern Region may have their elections today. This means that 17 districts or more are not going to have their elections today,” the Eastern regional secretary of the NDC, Jamal Konneh stated in press release.



Background



The District Level elections in New Juaben South Municipality in Eastern Regional Capital Koforidua has been called off over unprecedented challenges.



Electoral officials and Security personnel who were at the polling stations parked out and left the polling stations at 9:40am after receiving official communication.



The late arrival of voting materials left many voters who have turned out to vote frustrated in various polling stations in New Juaben South and parts of Eastern Region.



Voting dot the district level election was supposed to begin at 7:00am but as at 9:40am the materials have not arrived for voting to start despite EC official being ready.



Many voters who turned out early to cast their votes before leaving to work are angry the process has not commenced.



Some have left the voting centers saying they will not return.



