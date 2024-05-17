I'll reduce cost of power by shifting Ghana to solar energy – Bawumia

Politics of Friday, 17 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has committed to lowering Ghana’s power costs by shifting from fuel-based power to solar energy if elected president.



Dr. Bawumia envisions harnessing Ghana's solar potential for power generation.



During a discussion with the clergy in the Upper East region, he outlined his plan to introduce approximately 2,000 megawatts of solar power within his first four years in office. This amount represents roughly half of the country’s current power consumption and could potentially cut power costs by at least 50%.



In addition to the solar power initiative, Dr. Bawumia expressed his ambition for Ghana to start manufacturing solar panels and become a supplier for other African nations.



“The next major objective for me is to bring down the cost of power, electricity. And how am I going to do it? I want to do it by shifting Ghana away from fuel-generated power to solar-generated power. I want us to move from fuel to solar. Solar is given to us by God for free. If we have to buy fuel, we need foreign exchange and then we have to import. But solar we can harness and generate power.



“So I want us to bring 2,000 megawatts in the first four years. That is about half our consumption in the first four years and we can reduce the cost of power by at least 50% if we move in this direction…I want Ghana to start manufacturing solar panels as well and then let us start supplying the rest of Africa with it,” he stated.