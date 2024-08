Politics of Wednesday, 28 August 2024

Source: Ghanaian Times

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, has pledged to cut electricity charges by 50% if elected president.



At a rally in Dansoman, Accra, Bawumia outlined plans to heavily invest in solar energy to provide cheaper electricity and ease costs for businesses and households.



He also promised to promote electric vehicles to reduce transport fares by 40% amid rising fuel prices.