I’ll remove death penalty provisions from the statute books if elected President – Mahama

Politics of Wednesday, 29 May 2024

Source: Class FM Online

John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has pledged to abolish the death penalty in Ghana if elected President in the 2024 Dec polls.



He aims to replace the death penalty with life imprisonment, ratify the 2nd Optional Protocol of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and commute all 184 persons on death row upon assuming office.



Additionally, he plans to improve Ghana's human rights profile by removing the death penalty and implementing legislation to protect various vulnerable groups.