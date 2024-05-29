You are here: HomeNews2024 05 29Article 1943996

I’ll remove death penalty provisions from the statute books if elected President – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has pledged to abolish the death penalty in Ghana if elected President in the 2024 Dec polls.

He aims to replace the death penalty with life imprisonment, ratify the 2nd Optional Protocol of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and commute all 184 persons on death row upon assuming office.

Additionally, he plans to improve Ghana's human rights profile by removing the death penalty and implementing legislation to protect various vulnerable groups.

