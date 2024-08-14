I’ll scrap COVID-19 levy, other unnecessary taxes’ – Alan promises

Politics of Wednesday, 14 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, the Presidential Candidate for the Movement for Change, has pledged to abolish COVID-19 and other unnecessary taxes if elected.



Speaking to the media, Kyerematen criticized the current tax burden on businesses, arguing that high taxes hinder economic growth and make it expensive to do business in Ghana.



He promised to create the most affordable business environment in ECOWAS by reducing taxes, which he believes are being used to cover up government inefficiencies and corruption.



Kyerematen vowed to eliminate taxes that no longer serve a purpose, such as the COVID-19 levy.