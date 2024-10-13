You are here: HomeNews2024 10 13Article 1992956

I’ll sue institutions that fail to do the right thing – Newly enrolled visually impaired lawyer

Mattah Tobias Dennis Xorse play videoMattah Tobias Dennis Xorse

Newly inducted visually impaired lawyer, Mattah Tobias Dennis Xorse, has vowed to take legal action against institutions that fail to provide disability-friendly structures.

Speaking after his Call to the Bar on October 11, 2024, Xorse highlighted the lack of accessible resources for persons with disabilities in Ghana, citing his own struggles during his legal education.

He emphasized the need for inclusivity and equal opportunities, pledging to hold state institutions accountable once he obtains his license.

Xorse, along with hearing-impaired lawyer Juventus Duorinaah, were among the 777 new lawyers inducted by the Ghana Bar Association.

