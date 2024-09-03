I’ll vote for Mahama over Bawumia because of experience – Nyaho-Tamakloe

Politics of Tuesday, 3 September 2024

Source: pulse.com.gh

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding member of the NPP, has announced he will vote for John Dramani Mahama over Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 elections.



He cited Mahama’s experience as a key factor in his decision.



Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe also criticized the Electoral Commission, calling it a significant threat to Ghana’s democracy and warning that its actions could lead to serious repercussions.



His comments reflect growing concerns about the EC as the country approaches the general elections.