I’m a hairdresser not a military recruit – Woman in viral recruitment photos

General News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: CNR

Lydia Wiafe, a 41-year-old hairdresser from Ejisu Apromase in the Ashanti Region has expressed distress and fear after images depicting her in military attire went viral on social media.



Lydia Wiafe vehemently denies any connection to the photos and insists she has never served in the Ghana Armed Forces.



The widely shared images sparked outrage due to her age and alleged affiliation with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



She told Citi News that the incident has caused a significant psychological impact and disrupted her livelihood.



She called on the military and the police to help identify the person or persons responsible for the images.



“I suspect it was during one of our political rallies and events that this person took pictures of me and circulated them. A lot of people, including relatives, have been calling me and I am not able to work to even earn a living due to this despicable act.



“The person behind the creation and circulation of these pictures should be found and exposed. This obviously could have a negative impact on my life since I can be attacked by mistake. I am living in fear because the military could come after me. This is a clear case of falsehood against my person.



“The person behind this despicable act has dragged the name of the Ghana Armed Forces into the mud. I will appeal to the hierarchy of the military to ensure this person is brought to justice. I have been inundated with phone calls and I believe that when this person is found and punished, there will be finality to this matter so my name can rest too. I am comfortable living and working in this community. My children are also worried about this issue.”



Her neighbours at Ejisu Apromase in the Ashanti Region also corroborated her story and are calling for justice.



“She cannot be enlisted into the Ghana Armed Forces and she is not a military officer. She has been a hairdresser since. She does not have the required educational background to even be enlisted in the military,” one resident said.



“The issue is a complex one. The leadership of the Ghana Armed Forces should investigate this matter and ensure that the people behind the circulated pictures are made to face the law. She has never been a military officer. Her highest education is Form 4, and that cannot qualify her,” another said.