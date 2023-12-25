‘I’m a soldier!’ – Adwoa Safo jams to Amerado’s song as Dome Kwabenya race heats up

Politics of Monday, 25 December 2023

Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo’s fight for re-election promises to be an intense one ahead of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.



Ahead of the primaries, a dose of the drama has unfolded in a video on social media where the MP is sighted jamming to Amerado’s Kwaku Ananse hit song.



“If a thousand hate me, a thousand more love. If I fall ten times, I will rise ten times. I am a soldier, one man soldier. Me nsuro nsuo, nsuro ogya” ( I fear neither water nor fire), the MP is seen singing and dancing to the tune amidst cheers from some of her supporters.



Sarah Adwoa Safo has been embroiled in an internal party controversy following her over a year-long absence from parliament.



She has attributed her absence temporary relocation to the United States to personal issues including suffering a miscarriage and the health of her children.



She was accused by members of her party of deliberately sabotaging the government and was called out for dismissal by some members of the NPP including MPs.



However, having returned to parliament months ago, Adwoa Safo has served notice of her quest for re-election and has followed up with the filing of her nomination on December 22, 2023, ahead of the NPP’s parliamentary primaries on January 27, 2023.



The third term MP is up against Mike Oquaye Junior whom she beat by 8 votes in the previous contest in 2020.







