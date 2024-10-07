You are here: HomeNews2024 10 07Article 1990331

I’m convinced Akufo-Addo thinks Ghanaians are beneath him – Bridget Otoo

Bridget Otoo

Broadcast journalist Bridget Otoo has expressed her belief that President Nana Akufo-Addo views Ghanaians as inferior.

In a tweet on X, she remarked that the president's tone, body language, and reactions during interviews reveal his disdain for the public.

Her comments follow the president's recent interview on France 24, where he discussed various issues, including the arrest of over 50 protesters advocating against galamsey.

Akufo-Addo distanced himself from the protesters' remand, highlighting his history of benefiting from protests in his political career.

