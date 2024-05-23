I’m here to help rescue Ghana from the NPP’s mess – Ofosu Ampofo

Politics of Thursday, 23 May 2024

Source: Ahotor Online

Dr. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, former NDC National Chairman, has returned to Ghana from a year-long medical checkup abroad, expressing confidence in the NDC's victory in the upcoming 2024 elections.



He criticized the NPP's governance, stressing the need for the NDC to rescue the country.



Ofosu-Ampofo pledged full support to the NDC, vowing to work closely with current party executives.



His return was marked by a warm reception from NDC supporters at Kotoka International Airport, eager for his contribution to the party's success.