You are here: HomeNews2024 05 23Article 1941743

Politics of Thursday, 23 May 2024

    

Source: Ahotor Online

I’m here to help rescue Ghana from the NPP’s mess – Ofosu Ampofo

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo on his arrival at KIA Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo on his arrival at KIA

Dr. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, former NDC National Chairman, has returned to Ghana from a year-long medical checkup abroad, expressing confidence in the NDC's victory in the upcoming 2024 elections.

He criticized the NPP's governance, stressing the need for the NDC to rescue the country.

Ofosu-Ampofo pledged full support to the NDC, vowing to work closely with current party executives.

His return was marked by a warm reception from NDC supporters at Kotoka International Airport, eager for his contribution to the party's success.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment