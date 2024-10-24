I’m more focused – Joana Gyan speaks after her disqualification

Politics of Thursday, 24 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Joana Gyan, the NDC parliamentary candidate for Amenfi Central, remains unfazed by her disqualification from the 2024 elections.



Despite the setback, she expressed determination to continue her political journey, stating that she is "focused and unshaken in purpose."



The NDC has pledged to challenge the Electoral Commission's decision, arguing that there is no valid reason for her disqualification.



The party is determined to fight for her reinstatement on the ballot.